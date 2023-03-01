A retired nurse from Eastbourne has had her much-needed bike stolen.

Diana Warland had her electric bike stolen on February 26 between 11.45am-12.30pm outside St Saviour’s Church in South Street. Diana was inside the church at the time and said she’d left the bike locked to a drainpipe. She said when she returned ‘it looked like it had been taken using a hacksaw’.

Diana, a retired auxiliary nurse, used to ride a motorbike but during lockdown due to insurance issues she switched to an electric bike.

She said: “I loved going about on it. It gave me independence and it was good for my knee too. I can’t drive so it was my way around. After the motorbike insurance issues someone suggested an electric bike to me and it’s been great.”

Alan Warland, Diana’s son, said: “The electric bike has given her much-needed independence during the past 18 months and helped recovery from knee surgery. Now, we need the people of Eastbourne to help get my mum's bike returned to her.”

Diana said: “I hope the person who has it looks after it and loves it as much as I did.”

If you have any information please report it to Sussex Police using the crime reference number SXP-20230227-0002.

Retired nurse, 89, has bike stolen from outside Eastbourne church