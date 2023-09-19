A retired Worthing teacher has cycled more than 1,000 miles from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to raise money for a new minibus at her former school.

Claire Moyle retired from Worthing’s Oak Grove College at the end of the summer term after 17 years and spent her holiday training ‘for her long planned adventure’.

She has raised more than £2,000 towards a new minibus for the secondary school for students with special educational needs.

Oak Grove’s headteacher Phillip Potter said students and Claire’s former colleagues were ‘immensely proud’ of her achievements.

Retired Worthing teacher Claire Moyle cycled more than 1,000 miles from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to raise money for a new minibus at her former school. Photo contributed

He added: “Claire has started her retirement in the same way as she did when she was a PE teacher: putting the interests of the young people at the heart of all she does and encouraging them to lead active lives in the wider world.

"We are so grateful for all she has done.”

Claire said: “My aim all along was to help Oak Grove fund a desperately needed new bus so that our special needs students can have new experiences.”

There is still an opportunity to support Claire in her fundraising goals by visiting her JustGiving page.

Photo contributed

Alongside her friend, Linda – Claire filmed a daily blog on her fundraising page and sent postcards back to different classes at the college so that students could follow her progress. Her diary detailed the changing landscapes she had travelled through, the birds and wildlife spotted on the way, plus historic landmarks.

The journey began on Saturday, August 16, with a trip of 56 miles and 3600ft of climbing – taking in beautiful coastlines and amazing views. She battled through winds, pouring rain and the hottest September weather in recent records.

Her journey took her through the West Country, into Wales, bordering the Pennines and right through Scotland, including a stop-over to admire the historic sights in Edinburgh and the morning mist lifting over the Forth Bridge. The journey took 19 days, with rides covering between 34 and 75 miles each day.

At the end of the ride, on Wednesday, September 13, Claire reported: “I am finding it hard to describe how I am feeling right now but I have cycled 1,060 miles and made it to John O’Groats. What a way to start my retirement!

