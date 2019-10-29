Retirement home residents to reveal their hidden arts and crafts talents.

Residents at the Holy Cross Retirement Village are planning to showcase their lives, careers, interests and hobbies at an exciting new crafts exhibition.

More than 20 residents contributed to the exhibition, which will include art, rug work, photography, wood carving, knitting and embroidery. It will be open to the public and takes place at the Holy Cross Priory from November 9 to November 10, between 10 and 4 pm

The exhibition gives guests a unique chance to engage with the retirement home’s interesting and diverse residents.

As Andy Hall, site co-ordinator at Holy Cross Priory said: “Our residents come from all walks of life, some of them retired distinguished public figures, and many of them have interesting tales to tell. You may be surprised to learn that one of our residents is a retired actor!”

Guests will also get the chance to explore the mansion’s uniquely Neo-Gothic interior, stroll through its restored gardens and admire its ornate stained glass windows.

Theycan also engage with the houses’ history. It was built in the 19th century and Records show that Winston Churchill, president Eisenhower and General Montgomery used the house to help draw up plans for the D-Day invasions.

The exhibition will also feature a short film about the family who lived in Holy Cross Priory during the 1900s.

For more information about life in the Holy Cross Priory and the exhibition itself, contact Ruth Maddison on 01825 891094, or email her at maddison.ruth@yahoo.co.uk