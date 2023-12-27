Care for Veterans has announced that £8,500 was raised at the charity's 2023 Christmas Carol Concert, held at Lancing College Chapel.

The concert was a great success, thanks to the help of many, and the money will help with the care and rehabilitation of residents at the hospital home in Boundary Road.

Organiser Myra Jasper said: "Thank you to everyone who came to the carol concert to support the disabled veterans in our care. We hope everyone enjoyed the event, and a special thanks to our wonderful volunteers.”

The Inspirations Community Choir, Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and choir master Lucy Goldberg led beautiful performances, while organist Philip White Jones and Father George Butler conducted the service.

The event also featured notable readers, including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, chair of trustees David Williams, town crier Bob Smytherman and the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

West Downs Task Force expertly managed parking, while TS Vanguard cadets and our dedicated volunteers ensured a smooth experience.

1 . Care For Veterans 2023 Christmas Carol Concert (6).jpg Care for Veterans' 2023 Christmas Carol Concert was a great success, thanks to the help of many, and the money will help with the care and rehabilitation of residents at the hospital home in Boundary Road Photo: Care for Veterans

