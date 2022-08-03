Return of Bognor hospital fete raises nearly £8,000

Taking place at the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital itself from 1pm to 4pm, the fete featured stalls selling books, homemade cakes, accessories, bric-a-brac and more, as well as live music, dance performances and two tombolas.

The £7,941.19 raised will be spent on improving staff and patient facilities at the hospital. The Friends of Bognor Hospital have a long history of improving the space, having just funded an overhaul of the chapel courtyard, giving tired staff or worried patients somewhere peaceful to sit and catch their breath.

Departmental requests can be any size, however – just so long as they benefit the entire hospital community. From a staff room refurbishment to a new coffee machine for community nurses in need of a caffeine kick, volunteers will do their best to facilitate, and it’s fundraising events like these which make their work possible.

Committee member Anita Sturdey was especially delighted with the final figure, especially because this year’s return marks the first in over two years, thanks to Covid-19.

“At this point in time, when money is tight for so many people, that figure is truly amazing. The support we have received from the local community and businesses for this Fete is humbling and we are so grateful,” she said.

"Without the generosity and support of our local community, we wouldn’t be able to fund these sort of items, so we are really grateful to everyone who has helped us on Fete day and beyond. We really are incredibly lucky to have such a fabulous community around us and we are proud to be part of Bognor Regis.

“We are always keen to have new members of the Friends as we can then keep them informed with what is happening with the charity and where their money is going. If you would like to join the Friends of Bognor Hospital, please email: [email protected]”

Read more

1. Friends of Bognor Hospital fete Crowds gather at the hospital fete Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2. Friends of Bognor Hospital fete The packed courtyard Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. Centenary Wing's Red White & Blue Tombola Centenary Wing's Red White & Blue Tombola Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. Fun in the sun Guests soaking up the sun Photo: contrib Photo Sales