When you have the sea in all its ever-changing glory right in front of you, do you really need an exhibition of photographs celebrating it?

The answer is an emphatic yes! The sea provides the perfect backdrop for (RETURN) TO THE SEA, a year-long exhibition by Shutter Hub at The Seafront Gallery, just west of Worthing Lido.

What better than to hear the sound of the waves and the gulls as you peruse the work of more than 150 photographers from around the world?

The free exhibition was organised by Shutter Hub and installed by the team at Colonnade House, with support from both Adur and Worthing Trust and Worthing Borough Council.

Shutter Hub says: "Following the success of our year-long TO THE SEA exhibition in St Gilles Croix de Vie, France, (RETURN) TO THE SEA encompasses multiple visions of the sea – environmental, actual, emotional, and more."

The exhibition is described as 'an ode to the ocean, something for the sea', a collection of more than 300 images on five stone-filled gabion plinths.

TO THE SEA was launched on the French coast in 2023 to celebrate all different visions of the sea, with the theme open to creative interpretation.

Weather conditions in St Gilles Croix de Vie proved difficult through the winter and Shutter Hub had to take the exhibition down for a short period due to heavy storms.

I was immediately struck by Martin Wall's photo of his son scuba diving, his face distorted by the water. Visit www.wellchuffedmedia.co.uk for more information.

The offer of the exhibition space on Worthing seafront offered a great alternative, an opportunity to showcase more work from around the world in a larger area that receives more than 200,000 visitors a month. The exhibition will be open until October 12, 2025.

I was immediately struck by Martin Wall's photo of his son scuba diving, his face distorted by the water. A motorsport photographer from Bath, he has said on Instagram that he feels honoured his work was chosen, especially as it is a genre out of his comfort zone.

Canadian photographer Derry Lubell has two pictures in the exhibition, one of a surfer leaving the water and another with dancer Janelle in a striking pose, bent over backwards. I love the movement in this picture, the feeling of pure joy.

Niamh Swanton, a performative photographer from Ireland, has produced a striking image of a woman sitting on a yellow chair, surrounded by water. She uses staged photography to explore the inner workings of the mind.

Janet Murphy from Somerset has three images in the exhibition, including a striking blurred image of the sun sparkling on the water and two dramatic close-ups of the waves.

There are many other pictures of the water, and under the water, as well as people enjoying the water. It's worth more than one visit to view them all.

Shutter Hub is a photography community providing opportunities and support for creative photographers worldwide.

Through exhibitions, publications, website and meet-ups, they enable photographers to promote their work, access curated opportunities and make new connections within the photographic community.

They are dedicated to creating fair access to photography, making a positive impact within the industry and opening up opportunities for everyone.