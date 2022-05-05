Rev Richard Coles: Who is he and why has he praised an East Sussex bus service?

Former musician Richard Coles has voiced his praise of the number 12 service to his 468,500 followers on Twitter.
Who is Rev Richard Coles?
Mr Coles was in the band The Communards in the 80s before becoming a vicar.
Three of the band’s songs reached the top-10 while Don’t Leave Me This Way topped the charts for four weeks in 1986.
He has since retired and is living in East Sussex.
Mr Coles also appeared on the 2017 season of Strictly Come Dancing and in the 2016 season of Celebrity Masterchef.
Why did he praise an East Sussex bus service?
Mr Coles posted on social media, “The number twelve from Eastbourne to Brighton is without any wisp of a doubt the best bus IN THE WORLD.”
The bus runs from Eastbourne over the Downs, past the picturesque Cuckmere Haven, through Seaford and Newhaven and on to Brighton.
Mr Coles has previously taken to social media to talk about the area since moving to Sussex.
