Revealed / Sussex County Cricket Ground’s grand development plan

Sussex Cricket is opening its doors to the public for a second exhibition showing detailed proposals for enhancing and investing in the county ground in the heart of Hove, on Wednesday 11th September.

A widely-publicised public consultation was held in February, with first draft designs shown online and at an exhibition attended by hundreds of local residents.

“We have heard from our club members, neighbours, local businesses, amenity and conservation groups as well as the South East Design Panel and council officers and we have worked hard to integrate their feedback into our plans,” said Rob Andrew, CEO of Sussex Cricket.

“Sussex Cricket has been based in Hove for 150 years and not only delivers a competitive cricket programme to our fans, but we support 200 community cricket clubs and 340 league teams across Sussex, an academy training ground at Blackstone, a centre for girls and women’s cricket at the Brighton Aldridge Cricket Academy and we provide community support, bringing cricket to people of all abilities in the county.

“Our ground in Hove is wonderful in many ways, but we also face challenges to making both the club and our community programme viable long-term. Our goal is to make the club sustainable, allowing us to remain at Eaton Road and to continue to deliver community benefit to people in Brighton & Hove and wider Sussex.”

Sussex Cricket has commissioned local firm ECE Architecture to create designs, which are likely to be phased over five to seven years, starting with redeveloping the south west corner of the site on Eaton Road, to create the funding necessary to modernise and improve the ground’s facilities and entrance.

The exhibition will be open from 4-8pm on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at The Spen Cama Pavilion at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

People can also see and comment on the proposals at www.sussexcricket.co.uk from 12th to 20th September 2019.