Review: Hastings puppet show brings dinosaurs to life

His story and how a rival attempted to discredit him and steal his glory, was told in a recent puppet show at the White Rock Theatre, presented by Idolrich Theatre Rotto Productions.

Cindy Owin was there to review it and writes: “Bones, bones, please no more bones!” While her husband Gideon was filling the house with dinosaur bones and writing ‘Fossils of the South Downs’ (1822) Mary Ann Mantell left her small house, bulging with old bones and live children and went for a solitary walk.

In a nearby quarry she discovered a large dinosaur tooth. This important discovery forms the basis of an original and fascinating show - ‘Mrs Mantell’s Tooth’ by TheatreRotto which opened to an enthusiastic full house at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

The audience of adults and children were enthralled by the story told by beautifully designed puppets of different sizes - operated by three actors in Victorian costumes, who also played the characters of the Mantells and other palaeontologists. This clever manipulation of scale included the introduction of a magic lantern screen, a dolls house and a toy theatre.

Particularly delightful were the animated and grumbling marble busts of the competitive academic establishment. They were the experts and Mantell was not in the expert club.

But against all the stuffy odds and together with the work of his remarkable palaeontologist wife - Gideon Mantell was the first person to build an entire dinosaur skeleton. The show ends with a stunning image which pays a gigantic tribute to this intrepid pair of Sussex fossil hunters.

‘Mrs Mantell’s Tooth’ written and directed by Julia Dunbar Mclean is a TheatreRotto production with outside direction from Samuel Dutton. The performance was produced with the assistance of: The Curry Fund of the Geologists' Association.

1 . Hastings puppet show Hastings puppet showPhoto: supplied

2 . Idol Rich Theatre Rotto. Hastings, East Sussex, . May-31-2024. photo: Clive Tagg Hastings puppet show photo: Clive TaggPhoto: Clive Tagg

3 . CTP_6301.NEF Hastings puppet showPhoto: supplied

4 . CTP_6509.NEF Hastings puppet showPhoto: supplied