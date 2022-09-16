REVIEW: Marriage complications in 18th Century England put on stage at The Hawth
This Is My Theatre put on an outdoor performance of Pride and Prejudice (September 15) at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley.
Written by Jane Austen, the plot follows the Bennet sisters as they must marry well in order for the family to avoid destitution upon the death of Mr Bennet and so the task of finding suitable matches begins.
The sisters are very different though and matrimony is an easier option for some than others. Following Elizabeth, the audience discovers that not all judgments quickly made are correct, in particular when the dashing Mr Darcy is involved.
The ensemble cast sees the return of many familiar faces from previous TIMT productions, but included this time the talented Sarafina Doussay as the lead character, Elizabeth Bennet.
All the actors performed excellently, but my favourite performance of the night was Ethan Taylor’s portrayal of Mr Darcy. Ethan brought the character from the novel to the stage with strong conviction.
One element of the production which I always enjoy from a TIMT performance is the live music. All the cast possess a talent for music and the use of instruments such as the flute and fiddle demonstrates the versatility of the actors.
With the production, it is worth noting the period costumes used and how it added to the authenticity of the play.
The cast did well at bringing to life the 18th century on stage. This was a great performance to end the summer season of outdoor theatre. I’m looking forward to next season.