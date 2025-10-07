Review of premises licence sought for Horsham restaurant

An application for a review of a premises licence held by a Horsham restaurant has been lodged with Horsham District Council.

The application has been made on behalf of the Home Office Immigration Enforcement for a review of a licence relating to Turkuaz in Piries Place.

