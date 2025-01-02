Review of the year: My top stories from West Sussex for every month in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking back at 2024, there have been some wonderful moments in the Worthing area and some unusual stories to cover across West Sussex, with a big focus on Retro, looking at links to the past.

In January 2024, I covered the launch of a captivating new documentary journeying through the heart of Sussex’s railway heritage.

Tracing the Rails, hosted by Stephen Cranford from BBC Radio Sussex, has uncovered hidden stories along the Steyning Line to shine a light on the now vanished Shoreham to Horsham railway line.

Stephen, who lives in Worthing, joined forces with Upper Beeding residents Chris Kirk and Louise Partridge for the series and a pilot episode was released on YouTube on January 1, 2024.

It is a brilliant series, blending archive material with current day views and using drone footage to give a unique bird’s eye view of the stunning landscape.

In February 2024, the release of the film Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Timothy Spall, gave rise to a number of articles but for me, the favourite was my Retro piece about WPC Gladys Moss, the first WPC in West Sussex.

Portrayed in the film by Anjana Vasan, Gladys was a very special woman and an exemplary police officer. Stationed at Worthing from 1919, she covered the whole county, focusing on cases that involved women and children.

She played a key role in investigating some of the most notorious crimes committed in West Sussex, including the still unsolved murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1924 and the Poison Pen case of 1923 in Littlehampton, the subject of the film.

This look back at her life was not only fascinating for me, it has been one of my most popular stories of the year with readers, consistently getting views every single day since I wrote it.

In March 2024, it was the heroes of today that caught my attention. I attended the High Sheriff of West Sussex Recognition Awards 2024 at Thakeham Village Hall to see people who make a positive contribution to the community being recognised for their valuable service for the wellbeing and safety of everyone in the county.

It was a wonderful informal gathering where winners could network and raise awareness of the work they do. It was a good opportunity to chat and find out more about many valuable projects across the county.

Andy Bliss, High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2023/24, presented certificates to 23 different charities and organisations across West Sussex and I produced a long article giving them all a voice.

In April 2024, I was asked to produce a piece about life in Worthing and the things I have learned about the largest town in West Sussex since I moved to the south coast.

As I was soon to celebrate 40 years in journalism, starting on the Worthing Gazette & Herald in July 1984, it was a good opportunity to think about all the things I love about the south coast.

In May 2024, after months of following renovation works, I attended the official reopening of Ferring pillbox, just days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

It was quite an occasion, with three Home Guard family members unveiling a new interpretation board and Arun District Council chairman Dr James Walsh cutting the ribbon.

June 2024 brought the excitement of a new seaside-themed soft play opening in Worthing and I was allowed to be a child again, giving it a go while I got some photographs and video.

It was so much fun. I really think there should be playgrounds for adults! Who doesn't love a big slide?

What was really fascinating was the way the children approached the three-storey structure. Some were tentative but others just got straight in there, keen to explore all the nooks and crannies.

Sailing off down the river was so peaceful and we were absolutely thrilled to see a seal in the water. Another exciting sight that day was seeing filming for Susan Calman's Grand Day Out – but I was sworn to secrecy until it was screened in October!

In August 2024, I was able to reveal that a Worthing crochet queen was planning to launch a craft shop in Rustington.

I wrote about Justine Robson from Little Box of Crochet offering rewards in a Crowdfunder. The story is ongoing so I will be picking up on it again this year.

In September 2024, I went back to school. I was invited to Thomas A Becket Infant School in Tarring, where I was once on the PTA, to see the new library.

This was quite some feature, turning what used to be the hall in my day into an amazing new immersive room where the children can sit comfortably and enjoy all the different books.

In October 2024, there were more woolly wonders, certainly the biggest and best I've ever seen. East Preston Yarnbombers unveiled their spectacular poppy cascade, using 11,000 poppies made by people in the village.

It was an incredible sight, not only the cascade itself but the incredible poppy trail around the village, and it attracted attention from far and wide.

In November 2024, The Steyning Bookshop, The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson's local bookshop, celebrated 40 years in business and it was a pleasure to spend the morning with owner Sara Bowers talking all things book related.

I had worked with her a lot over the years, since I returned to reporting after 25 years as a sub editor, and I was assigned to the Shoreham Herald in 2013.

Back in February, Stephen Cranford had spoken to me of the warm nostalgia of looking back at the romantic days of old steam trains and I was reminded of this again at the end of the year.

In December 2024, the sight of steam trains once more puffing along the line from Three Bridges through Worthing and on to Bath brought joy to many.

It has been quite a year. As I have found throughout my career, it is always so much more valuable to go to meet people in person. Invariably, I always come away with two or three other ideas for articles!