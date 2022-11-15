Seldom can a chamber trio have been more appositely named! Mithras was an ancient Aryan god of light, closely associated with Helios, the sun-god. And for one satisfied audience-member, his parting remark to the performers – ‘You have revived my faith in chamber music!’ - must have made their every effort worthwhile. They shone a piercing light on each of the four works they performed, starting with a work by Frank Bridge. Born in Brighton, so a very ‘local lad’, Bridge's wonderful Phantasie epitomises the rather lush late Romantic style typical of his first period, with a stormy, dramatic opening, sweeping melodic themes, a central slow movement followed by a sprightly scherzo, before returning to the initial dramatic flourish and a revisiting of the main themes. And all this within 16 minutes! The Mithras Trio, all individually superb musicians, seem to have a very real musical symbiosis, so that every swift change of tempo, mood or dynamic works in total accord. The Beethoven ‘Ghost’ Trio which followed was equally successful, whether the players were supporting each other’s solo lines, whispering in an eerie pianissimo, or chasing each other in one of the vigorous fugal passages. One felt that Beethoven himself would have thoroughly approved of their confident muscular playing, and their evident enjoyment!