Revised proposals for a major retirement living complex in Eastbourne are set to go back in front of town planners next week.

On Tuesday (August 20), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider plans to build 128 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

An earlier version of the plans, which instead sought permission for 137 apartments, had been considered by the committee in March, but was deferred as councillors felt the scheme was too large and out of character with the surrounding area.

In light of this view, the committee had asked developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) for a reduction in the number of units, smaller buildings as part of the complex and a revisited design reflecting the maritime outlook of the area.

The revised design for Martinique Way with an inset of the orginal design

In a press release issued earlier this month, the developer said its revised designs had addressed all three of these concerns, with nine fewer apartments, a reduction in height and a new façade, which they say “better reflects the maritime heritage of the area.”

In the press release, Untold Living CEO Russell Jewell said: “We believe that retirement communities, like the proposed development in Sovereign Harbour, have a key role to play in reducing strain on the NHS, helping to ease the housing crisis, and ensuring as many people as possible can access the types of housing that suit them best in later life.

“As Untold Living will be operating the Sovereign Harbour retirement community in the long-term, it was of paramount importance for us to have an open dialogue with local residents and Eastbourne Council to ensure we take on board any concerns they may have.

“We’re pleased to report that our new design addresses the key concerns around size, height, traffic, and impact on the local area. We intend to be the best neighbours we can be and look forward to continuing to engage constructively with all local stakeholders.”

Support for the changes is broadly shared by council planning officers, who are maintaining a recommendation to approve the scheme.

In a report to be considered by the committee, officers note how the full changes, which also include the repositioning of a play space and design changes intended to open up views of the nearby Martello Tower, are considered to be acceptable.

In the report, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposal would deliver housing in a sustainable location, close to a range of amenities. It would deliver community benefits in the form of high-quality community/amenity space that encourages social interaction and community cohesion.

“The development would deliver a building that would complete the urban context and provide a sense of place-making to complement the appreciation of the local environment and neighbouring heritage assets.

“The application is recommended for approval subject to the conclusion of remaining technical consultations in line with the recommendation outlined above.”

The report also notes how the scheme has attracted further letters of objection since its deferral in March. Officers say these letters have not raised new issues, however. Previously, objectors had raised concerns about the apperance of the proposed building and its impact on local infrastructure.

Untold Living — which operates similar facilities in Shropshire, Wiltshire and Crawley, West Sussex — have previously said the apartments will be available to buy, to rent and to purchase via shared ownership.

The proposed complex is expected to include staff facilities, a cafe/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

For further information on the proposals see application reference 230847 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.