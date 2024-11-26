Revised plans for a housing development in Sedlescombe are now open for comment.

In an application validated by Rother District Council last week, permission is being sought to build up to 17 homes on a parcel of land to the north of St John the Baptist Parish Church.

As well as the housing, the scheme proposes the creation of a new car park for the church’s use. Proceeds from the scheme would also be used to help fund restoration works on the Grade II* listed church building, the application says.

These benefits stem from the site’s allocation for housing development within the Sedlescombe Neighborhood Plan.

According to this allocation, the site had been expected to only provide the “minimum” number of open market homes required to cross-subsidise the delivery of affordable homes and works to benefit the church. These works were expected to include a new car park, a restoration scheme and the provision of a “renewable energy heating solution” to service both the church and the new homes.

But, through a Financial Viability Assessment (FVA), joint applicants Geko Developments Ltd and The Parochial Church Council of Sedlescombe are arguing it would not be possible to provide any affordable homes, while also providing the benefits for the church.

A spokesman for the applicants said: “The sole purpose of the sale and development of the allocated land is to generate funds for undertaking essential restoration works and improvements to the Grade II* 13th-15th Century Church of St John the Baptist, making the church more accessible and usable by the local community all year around.

“The proposed improvement works include the provision of a much needed church car park to alleviate the dangerous and disruptive parking that takes place at larger church gatherings and also significantly improve accessibility to the church for those less mobile members of the community.”

The application is in its early stages, so has not yet seen much in the way of comment from residents or local authorities. But concerns around conflict with the policies set out within the Sedlescombe Neighbourhood Plan had been a key issue in a previous attempt to develop the site.

This previous attempt was refused planning permission in 2022, with reasons for refusal including a failure “to provide sufficient details regarding the provision for a community benefit scheme.”

The previous application was different in other ways, however. It sought permission to build fewer but larger houses and covered a larger plot than had been allocated within the neighbourhood plan. These differences had also formed part of the previous application’s reasons for refusal.

The homes in the current application would be comprised of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom houses, four three- bedroom houses and a single four-bedroom house.

For further information see application reference RR/2024/1825/P on the Rother District Council planning website.