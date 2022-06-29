Richard Coben's family reject plans at historic Dunford House site

The plans seek permission for a change of use of Dunford House, in West Lavington, to a conference and training centre, hotel, events venue and heritage information area with public access.

It was owned by politician Richard Cobden before it was gifted to the YMCA on the condition that it would be used for educational purposes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resubmission of the application received an influx of objections as reported in The Midhurst and Petworth Observer last week, but now descendants of the buildings former owner have objected to the plans.

Nick Cobden-Wright at Dunford House

Nick Cobden-Wright, Richard Cobden’s great-great-great-grandson wrote: Following conversations with the wider Cobden family including direct descendants of Richard Cobden please find below a united response in formally objecting to the latest planning application by the Lovebug Group. There are a number of reasons for this decision: The scale of the enterprise is far too large and commercial; the proposed new access and car parking would detract from the current biodiversity and natural landscaping/surroundings.

"We strongly feel the historical, cultural and heritage uniqueness of Dunford House created and preserved over decades by the Cobden family (and YMCA as a result of the family gifting the Estate to them) would be lost forever.

“There is also concern about long term viability of the proposal which could have a detrimental effect on the sustainability and preservation of Dunford House in the future.”

He added: “We are confident the Lovebug Group will engage with representatives of the Cobden Lyceum in due course to broker a mutually acceptable solution so the Lovebug Group can focus on other developments elsewhere. The family are on hand to support with any discussions and negotiations as they have been to date.

“To sell to a charitable educational establishment is exactly what we would like to see as it would continue the educational, charitable and community thread generations have experienced at Dunford House.

“We encourage others to show their support towards the Cobden Lyceum and wish the Lovebug Group well as they further their ambitions elsewhere.”