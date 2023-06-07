Riders travel from across the south for Horsham skatepark open day

Skateboard enthusiasts, BMX riders, scooter fans, inline skaters and spectators gathered at Horsham Park’s newly redesigned skatepark for its first open day on Saturday.

Displays were given by the professional demo group Team Extreme at Horsham skatepark's first open day

The day was hosted by Horsham District Council who partnered with professional demo group Team Extreme to create the event.

The team of pro-riders led workshops, offered coaching sessions, and provided professional tips and tricks to improve people’s skills, running mini competitions for riders of all ages and abilities and performing demo sessions throughout the day.

Riders had travelled from across the south east to attend the event – said by them to be one of the best parks in the south.

Skateboard enthusiasts, BMX riders, scooter fans and inline skaters took part

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp said: “My thanks go out to the many people who came along to our open day and created such an amazing atmosphere.

“It was particularly good to see so many young people encouraging others to have a go, enjoy themselves and learn from the professionals in the workshops. Creating safe places for our young people to grow and learn is very high on our priorities as a council.

“It was so rewarding to see young people channelling their energies into something so healthy and positive.

“The skatepark has proved really popular since it was re-opened and is a fantastic free facility which draws people of all ages and abilities from across Horsham district and beyond.”

The team of pro-riders led workshops, offered coaching sessions, and provided professional tips and tricks to improve people’s skills

The skatepark, which was fully redesigned and reopened last winter, contains some of the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines. It has been made from concrete to ensure users have a fast and smooth ride with plenty of flow lines to choose from.

The Horsham skatepark provides the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines

Crowds of spectators marvelled at the high flyers

Crowds of people came from across the south to watch and take part in the skateboard open day

Death-defying leaps had onlookers in awe

Inline skaters were among those displaying their enviable skills