Riders travel from across the south for Horsham skatepark open day

Skateboard enthusiasts, BMX riders, scooter fans, inline skaters and spectators gathered at Horsham Park’s newly redesigned skatepark for its first open day on Saturday.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Displays were given by the professional demo group Team Extreme at Horsham skatepark's first open dayDisplays were given by the professional demo group Team Extreme at Horsham skatepark's first open day
The day was hosted by Horsham District Council who partnered with professional demo group Team Extreme to create the event.

The team of pro-riders led workshops, offered coaching sessions, and provided professional tips and tricks to improve people’s skills, running mini competitions for riders of all ages and abilities and performing demo sessions throughout the day.

Riders had travelled from across the south east to attend the event – said by them to be one of the best parks in the south.

Skateboard enthusiasts, BMX riders, scooter fans and inline skaters took partSkateboard enthusiasts, BMX riders, scooter fans and inline skaters took part
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp said: “My thanks go out to the many people who came along to our open day and created such an amazing atmosphere.

“It was particularly good to see so many young people encouraging others to have a go, enjoy themselves and learn from the professionals in the workshops. Creating safe places for our young people to grow and learn is very high on our priorities as a council.

“It was so rewarding to see young people channelling their energies into something so healthy and positive.

“The skatepark has proved really popular since it was re-opened and is a fantastic free facility which draws people of all ages and abilities from across Horsham district and beyond.”

The team of pro-riders led workshops, offered coaching sessions, and provided professional tips and tricks to improve people’s skillsThe team of pro-riders led workshops, offered coaching sessions, and provided professional tips and tricks to improve people’s skills
The skatepark, which was fully redesigned and reopened last winter, contains some of the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines. It has been made from concrete to ensure users have a fast and smooth ride with plenty of flow lines to choose from.

The Horsham skatepark provides the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplinesThe Horsham skatepark provides the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines
Crowds of spectators marvelled at the high flyersCrowds of spectators marvelled at the high flyers
Crowds of people came from across the south to watch and take part in the skateboard open dayCrowds of people came from across the south to watch and take part in the skateboard open day
Death-defying leaps had onlookers in aweDeath-defying leaps had onlookers in awe
Inline skaters were among those displaying their enviable skillsInline skaters were among those displaying their enviable skills
Professional demo group Team Extreme provided tips and tricksProfessional demo group Team Extreme provided tips and tricks
