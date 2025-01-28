'Ridiculous': Drivers condemn new speed bumps at Horsham supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New speed bumps at a Horsham supermarket are being labelled ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid fears they are damaging people’s cars.

The speed bumps – at a zebra crossing at the entrance to Tesco Extra in Broadbridge Heath – are also being blamed for causing traffic to back up onto Broadbridge Way.

Motorists say the new speed bumps are too high and many have taken to social media to complain about them. One described them as ‘mountainous’ and said: “It's absolutely ridiculous. At quite literally 1mph it was like driving over a railway sleeper.

"You could see cars jumping up and down like they were doing 30mph over them. Traffic was backed up all the way through the traffic lights on the roundabout because you literally have to stop before creeping over.”

Bumps were originally installed by the crossing two years ago following residents’ complaints that drivers frequently failed to stop at the crossing used daily by children going to and from school. It led then to a similar outcry with drivers condemning the bumps as a ‘monstrosity’ and blaming them for damage to their vehicles.

Improvements were made but now the new speed bumps are again being derided. One driver described them as being “like the original ones that were too high for anyone with a low vehicle.”

Another said: “It doesn’t matter how slow I go, it still feels like having my fillings knocked out.” And another added: “It's too severe. A different design could do the same job with less impact on vehicles.”

Yet another said: “I almost stopped to go over the speed bump, I was that slow. My little car made a humongous bang on the way out. I am genuinely concerned it has caused damage.”

And another: “I drove over them the other day at less than 1mph and my car – a normal, unmodified family car, not low or sporty – grounded on it! I get that it's a zebra crossing used by schoolchildren, but ramps that let you go 5mph, as opposed to 1mph, would be safe enough.”

Tesco has been approached for comment.