Right royal fun as Chichester care home residents get ready to party

Robin Bowley, a resident at Colten Care’s Chichester care home Wellington Grange, remembers families renting TVs to watch the coronation

The bunting will be out and the flags will be flying during a ‘street party’ in the garden of the Colten Care home in Broyle Road over the specially extended Bank Holiday weekend in June.

In the run-up to the much-anticipated occasion, residents and staff have been busy making decorations, rehearsing songs to perform and planning games.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The royal buzz due to the Platinum Jubilee has prompted residents to share memories and thoughts about the Queen.

Doris Englefield, a resident at Colten Care’s Chichester care home Wellington Grange, says the Queen is ‘absolutely wonderful’

Robin Bowley said: “I was only 12 when the Queen was crowned. My family didn't have a television but I was aware of lots of families renting TVs for the occasion. I watched footage of the coronation at the cinema. I greatly admire the Queen. She has been so steadfast over many years.”

Fellow resident Doris Englefield said: “I think the Queen is absolutely wonderful. She's never put a foot wrong despite having to deal with so many difficult family issues over the years. I remember watching the coronation on a very small screen at home with my family.”

As well as the garden party, Wellington Grange residents will gather for the planting of a commemorative Jubilee tree.