Ripples Chichester named as finalist in prestigious retail industry award

Ripples Chichester has been named as a finalist in the prestigious retail industry award

Nominated in the ‘Bathroom Showroom of the Year’ category, Ripples Chichester has been shortlisted from dozens of entries submitted by bathroom brands across the country.

The BKU awards celebrate the very best in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry.

Showroom Owner, Helen Brown, said: “I’m delighted that Ripples Chichester has been shortlisted for such a distinguished industry award.

"We’ve worked hard to create a bathroom business which inspires our clients with products and design ideas they won’t find elsewhere, so it’s great to receive recognition from within the industry.

"I hope we’ll be able to add this award to the list of those achieved by the other Ripples showrooms across the group.”

The BKU awards ceremony will be widely attended by leading players in the bathroom industry.