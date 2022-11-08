Edit Account-Sign Out
River Ouse and Adur's water levels remain high as flood warnings remain in place until Wednesday

Flood warnings will remain in place for two Sussex rivers until Wednesday as water levels continue to fall and the weather improves across the county.

By Frankie Elliott
38 minutes ago
The Environment Agency says the River Ouse is still high in Barcombe, but flooding affecting properties fields, gardens and rural roads should reduce by Wednesday.

The Agency says flooding affecting properties at Barcombe Mills and the Anchor Inn should ease by tomorrow as well.

However, Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane may still be impassable. Residents are being asked by the EA to keep their flood protection products installed as a precaution.

The EA says it is operating structures in Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.

In West Sussex, the EA says the River Adur is still high and falling slowly, meaning is unlikely to return to nearer normal until Wednesday.

Flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties at Mock Bridge near Shermanbury, but will reduce by the end of today, the Agency said.

Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may be impassable and the EA asks drivers to avoid using routes vulnerable to flooding.

The Met Office has said scattered heavy showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, which could have the potential to cause another small rise in river levels.

However, the Environment Agency says their remains uncertainty in the weather forecast, particularly around rainfall amounts and locations.

