RNLI and coastguard called to incident in Eastbourne during Storm Amy

The RNLI and coastguard were called out to an incident in Eastbourne following concerns for the welfare of a girl in the area.

RNLI Eastbourne was alerted to the incident in Eastbourne Bay at 9.27pm on Friday, October 3.

An RNLI spokesperson added that the the lifeboat was launched at 10.58pm into ‘force eight winds and six/seven foot waves’ as Storm Amy hit the south coast.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that lifeboats from the coastguard and RNLI were launched following concerns for the welfare of a girl at sea.

The girl was located and passed into the care of police, a spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added.

The RNLI spokesperson added: “Fortunately, the incident was successfully resolved and our volunteers stood down and returned to station to dry off.

"In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”