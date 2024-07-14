Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search was launched to find a missing diver off Beachy Head, Eastbourne.

RNLI crews from Eastbourne and Newhaven were called out yesterday afternoon (Saturday, July 13) just before 12.50pm after receiving reports that a diver had gone missing off the coast.

Police also assisted in the search operation.

However, the Coastguard has confirmed that the search was called off late last night after nothing was found.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “There was a search yesterday for a missing diver off Beachy Head.

“Despite extensive searches throughout the day and night, the search for the missing diver was called off last night with nothing found.”

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police assisted emergency services in the search for a diver in difficulty in the sea off the coast of Eastbourne on Saturday, July 13. Any further updates will be provided in due course.”