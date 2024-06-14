Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RNLI have teamed up with Southern Water to help keep children safe this summer.

The Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project has been rolled out to pupils at their morning assemblies across the Littlehampton area of West Sussex.

“In total, ten schools signed up to take part, with 16 assemblies held, involving more than 3,300 youngsters,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

"Students learned about all things water safety, ahead of the summer holidays with a special focus of what is important to keep in mind both before and after getting into the water.

The Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project has been rolled out to pupils at their morning assemblies across the Littlehampton area of West Sussex. From left to right: Barry Bailey, Phil Hetherington, Sian Hancock and Kim Twine. Photo: Southern Water

"Southern Water also gave a presentation about their role and the work being carried out to slow the flow of rainwater into sewers by supporting the creation of more green spaces.”

The water company said its efforts will ‘reduce the reliance’ on storm overflows during and after heavy rainfall, ‘when flows reach peak levels’.

Justin Murray, headteacher at St Mary’s, Clymping said: "Our pupils were thoroughly engaged with the water safety assemblies. It is such a vital part of the education we provide within our community.

"We regularly go to the beach – including beach cricket and monthly well-being walks – and it is vital that children understand how to stay safe. After the presentations, our classes talked through the safety information, and we have been applying this on our visits."

Phil Hetherington, water safety officer at Littlehampton RNLI, said he was ‘impressed by the engagement, enthusiasm and knowledge’ of the pupils.

He added: “It was a great experience to be invited to the schools, to talk about water safety and to pass on our lifesaving message should anyone ever find themselves in danger in the water – float to live.”

Kim Twine, education officer at Southern Water said: “It’s been great reaching primary schools in the Littlehampton area to talk to them about the environment, being safe and having fun in the water ahead of the summer holidays. The assemblies are interactive, fun and part of our New Wave Education programme and we are looking forward to seeing the artwork produced by the pupils at the exhibition at Littlehampton Museum in July.”

After the assemblies, students take part in activities to revisit the water safety messages and create art pieces to create beach at river scenes. The Water Safety Programme has taken one month, starting on April 15 and finishing on May 15, 2024.

An exhibition of the children's artwork – based on rivers and sea environments – is scheduled to be displayed at the Littlehampton Museum from Saturday, July 13 and throughout the summer. The Mayor and competition winners will also attend.

The Littlehampton Schools involved include: White Meadows Primary Academy; Lyminster Primary School; St Mary’s C of E Primary School; Rustington Community Primary School; Arundel Church of England School; River Beach Primary School; The Littlehampton Academy; St Philip’s Catholic Primary School; Summerlea Community Primary School and St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School.

The Water Safety Programme assembly presentations included:

RNLI:

Stop and Think – whenever near water stop and think what the dangers might be

Stay Together – stay with your group, never go to the beach/ river alone)

Float – if you fall in or get in to trouble – go starfish, control your breathing and then swim if can or call for help

Call for help – shout for help and/or call 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard

Southern Water:

Look after your litter, don’t let it end up in the sea.

Be part of the solution by spotting pollution! Contact us at southernwater.co.uk/report-a-pollution if you spot:

– Wet wipes, other bathroom rubbish, grey coloured water or a bad smell from a river or stream;

– Overflowing manholes or water coming up from the ground;

– Dead or distressed wildlife;

