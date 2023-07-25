RNLI called to yacht suffering engine fire between Bexhill and Eastbourne

Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called out to help a yacht which had suffered an engine fire on Monday, July 24.

The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI were paged at 3.58pm on July 24 after reports a 45ft yacht had suffered an engine fire whilst on way to Sovereign Harbour between Bexhill and Eastbourne

They launched the all-Weather Tamar class lifeboat 'Diamond Jubilee' and made their way to the casualty vessel, by the time they arrived the engine fire was extinguished. The three people on board the yacht confirmed they were fine but had no propulsion as a result of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coxswain Dave Needham assessed the situation and decided the best course of action would be to establish a tow with the casualty vessel and bring them into Sovereign Harbour.

The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI were paged at 3.58pm on July 24 after reports a 45ft yacht had suffered an engine fire whilst on way to Sovereign Harbour. Picture by Simon Wise