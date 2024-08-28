The annual event, at the Medieval Bridge in Arundel, raised approximately £5,000 in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) – which this year is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea.

The event was well-attended, with crowds also treated to a live orchestra by the Phoenix Big Band.

The RNLI thanked the organisers of the Arundel Duck Race for ‘choosing our charity for this year’s race’.

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising chairman, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported this year’s race for their kindness and generosity, and for their patience in waiting for the tide to turn.

"The RNLI is entirely funded by donations, and it is events like these that enable the RNLI’s 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland – including Littlehampton RNLI – to continue their lifesaving work.”

The event saw 2,000 numbered rubber ducks released into the river – with the first three ducks to cross the finish line being named this year's winners.

The first ducks across the finish line were:

First: A112 and B112

Second A84 and B84

Third: A165 and B165

All winners will be contacted by our volunteers ‘as soon as possible’, the RNLI said.

1 . Arundel RNLI Duck Race Crowds gather ahead of the Arundel RNLI Duck Race on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: SR Staff/ Sussex World / SR2408272 Photo: SR Staff/ Sussex World / SR2408272

