RNLI Eastbourne escort fishing boat which suffered navigation equipment failure

A lifeboat from RNLI Eastbourne was called in the late hours to help escort a fishin boat that had suffered navigation equipment failure.

The RNLI’s All-Weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Esme Anderson was requested on Wednesday, October 22 at 7.40pm while conducting a routine man overboard and navigation training exercise to to locate and assist an eight meter fishing vessel with failed navigation equipment.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The ALB made best speed to the last known position and upon locating the vessel, an escort was established into the safety of Sovereign Harbour where two crew members assisted the casualty safely alongside the lock pontoon.

“At 9pm the ALB 'Esme Anderson' was secured to her mooring and made ready for service.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

The RNLI also issued a warning to the public as Storm Benjamin batters the south coast.

The spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds and rough seas along the coast. Eastbourne RNLI is urging everyone to take extra care and stay safe near the water.

“Stay well back from the water’s edge, cliffs, and harbour walls.

“Avoid walking on coastal paths, sea defences, or piers during high winds and high tides.

“Check the latest Met Office forecasts and tide times before travelling or heading outdoors.

“If you see anyone in trouble in the water or along the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.

“Our volunteer lifeboat crew remains ready to respond 24/7 — but your safety begins with prevention.”