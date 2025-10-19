RNLI Eastbourne lifeboat launched in missing persons search

RNLI Eastbourne launched one of its lifeboats in the search of potentially two separate missing persons.

Solent Coastguard requested the RNLI’s D-Class Inshore lifeboat (ILB) 'David H' to launch on service and carry out a shoreline search on Friday, October 17 at 8.17pm.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The launch was approved by our Launch Authority Sue, and our volunteers responded to the station and readied the ILB for launching.

“When the ILB crew arrived on the scene, they saturated the search area alongside local coastguard rescue teams, the coastguard helicopter 'Rescue 363' and Sussex Police officers.

“All assets stood down around 22:30hrs after Sussex Police received further information that the two persons were inland and away from the search area.

“The ILB was then made ready for the next service call by our RNLI shore crew, and all volunteers returned home just before midnight.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”