RNLI Eastbourne lifeboat launched to rescue sailing boat

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:05 BST
A lifeboat from RNLI Eastbourne was launched to rescue sailing boat that had suffered engine failure.

At 3.26pm on Wednesday, October 9, the RNLI’s Trent Class All-Weather lifeboat was launched after the sailing boat had issued a ‘Pan Pan’ signal - an international radio distress signal.

A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed that the vessel was located six miles south of Bexhill, after having suffered engine failure due to water in the fuel.

The spokesperson added: “The Coxswain on the lifeboat determined the best way to assist the casualty vessel, and to prevent a further hazard to navigation, was to tow the vessel back to the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.

At 3.26pm on Wednesday, October 9, the RNLI’s Trent Class All-Weather lifeboat was launched after the sailing boat had issued a ‘Pan Pan’ signal - an international radio distress signal. Picture: RNLI Eastbourneplaceholder image
“The lifeboat crew brought the casualty vessel safely into the marina just after 5pm and was left in the care of marina staff.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

