RNLI Eastbourne lifeboat launched to rescue sailing boat

A lifeboat from RNLI Eastbourne was launched to rescue sailing boat that had suffered engine failure.

At 3.26pm on Wednesday, October 9, the RNLI’s Trent Class All-Weather lifeboat was launched after the sailing boat had issued a ‘Pan Pan’ signal - an international radio distress signal.

A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed that the vessel was located six miles south of Bexhill, after having suffered engine failure due to water in the fuel.

The spokesperson added: “The Coxswain on the lifeboat determined the best way to assist the casualty vessel, and to prevent a further hazard to navigation, was to tow the vessel back to the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.

“The lifeboat crew brought the casualty vessel safely into the marina just after 5pm and was left in the care of marina staff.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”