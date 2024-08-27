RNLI help rescue two people cut off by tide at Seven Sisters cliff
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 3:05pm on Sunday, August 25. the Launch Authority was paged by Solent Coastguard to request the lifeboat to search for two people cut off by the tide under the Seven Sisters cliffs, after a distress alert was received from an IPhone SOS message.
The D Class Inshore lifeboat ‘David H’ launched and made best speed, towards the casualties.
Whilst underway, the launch of the RNLI’s Trent class All Weather Lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was requested as back up, alongside Newhaven Lifeboat.
An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said: “As the crew on the All-weather lifeboat (ALB) entered the locks at Sovereign Harbour they were retasked to assist a personal water craft (PWC) that had suffered mechanical issues with two people on board just outside the harbour entrance.
"While the ALB was dealing with the Watercraft, the ILB was arriving on scene with Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 163 who winched the two persons cut off by the tide to the safety of awaiting Coastguard Rescue Officers. The ILB was then stood down.”
The rescue came after warnings from Eastbourne Borough Council about the dangers of cliffs.
A council spokesperson said: “In the last few years there have been multiple incidents of people getting cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs.
“This put them at risk of drowning, cold-water shock and chalk falling from cliffs above.
“They all had to be rescued by the coastguard.
“Always check tide times before walking along beaches and stay away from the base of cliffs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.