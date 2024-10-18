Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI has issued a warning to residents in Eastbourne due to a high chance of tidal cut off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tidal cut-off is when someone is separated from the beach by the tide. It can happen to anyone, including those who are swimming or participating in other water sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two people were then winched to the safety of awaiting Coastguard Rescue Officers.

The RNLI has issued a warning to residents in Eastbourne due to a high chance of tidal cut off. Picture: Nicholas Leach

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Check tide times before you set out along the coast.

“If you're planning to walk, paraglide or get out on the water along our shores, be aware of the high spring tides predicted through to the end of the weekend.

“Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide. Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide. Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.

“Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.

“As always, we are ready to respond to help anyone in difficulty.”