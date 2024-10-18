RNLI issue warning to Eastbourne residents of chance of tidal cut off
Tidal cut-off is when someone is separated from the beach by the tide. It can happen to anyone, including those who are swimming or participating in other water sports.
In August, the RNLI launched one its lifeboats to help rescue two people cut off by tide at Seven Sisters cliffs after a distress alert was received from an IPhone SOS message.
The two people were then winched to the safety of awaiting Coastguard Rescue Officers.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Check tide times before you set out along the coast.
“If you're planning to walk, paraglide or get out on the water along our shores, be aware of the high spring tides predicted through to the end of the weekend.
“Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide. Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide. Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.
“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.
“Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.
“As always, we are ready to respond to help anyone in difficulty.”
