RNLI lifeboat launched in late night missing person search in Eastbourne

An RNLI lifeboat was launched in Eastbourne in a late night missing person search on Friday, November 8.

Volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help assist a Coastguard Rescue Officer and a Coastguard helicopter in the search.

Following the search, the lifeboat was called again for a second search to the west of Eastbourne.

Working again alongside Coastguard Rescue Officer and a Coastguard helicopter, crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI helped assist in the search before eventually being stood down at 3am.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “ At 11:32pm last night (Friday, November 8) our D-Class launched to assist in a multi agency search for a missing person to the west of Eastbourne.

“Our volunteers worked alongside Coastguard Rescue Officers and the Coastguard helicopter 'Rescue 163' and was then stood down and returned to station at 1am.

“As the shore crew were washing down the ILB, a second request was received to relaunch on service and search for a further missing person to the west of Eastbourne.

“Lifeboat crews, Coastguard Rescue Officers and the Coastguard helicopter all worked alongside one another for the second time in total darkness.

“All assets then returned to their respective stations around 3am for some much needed rest.”