RNLI lifeboats launched to aid fishing trawler and in missing person in Eastbourne

Lifeboats from Eastbourne’s RNLI was launched on Thursday, December 12, to help assist a fishing trawler as will as help search for a missing person.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifeboats, The ‘David H’ as well as the ‘Esme Anderson’ were used by the RNLI in the incidents.

The ‘Esme Anderson’ was called at 12.55pm to assist a ten-metre fishing trawler that had snagged its net and the boat listing but were stood down after a lifeboat from Hastings became available to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘David H’ was then tasked at 4.35pm to help search for a missing person.

Lifeboats from Eastbourne’s RNLI was launched on Thursday, December 12, to help assist a fishing trawler as will as help search for a missing person. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

Upon reaching the search location, the volunteers were informed that the person had been found safe and the crew was stood down.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “On Thursday, December 12, our volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 12:55 pm and tasked to launch the All-Weather lifeboat Esme Anderson to assist a ten-metre fishing trawler that had snagged its net and the boat listing.

“The vessel was off Fairlight and had Pett Level Independent lifeboat tasked to assist, with Hastings lifeboat already dealing with another incident, our lifeboat was the closest asset that was able to back up Pett Level Independent Lifeboat if the situation worsened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just as our lifeboat was launching Hastings lifeboat became available and were re-tasked to the incident and our crew were stood down with thanks, a quick turn around outside the harbour and back to the berth before the crew headed back to their day jobs.

“The pager sounded again at 4.35 pm, this time our inshore lifeboat “David H” was tasked to launch to assist coastguard teams with a search for a missing person. As the crew got to the search location information was received that the person had been located safe away from the coastline and the crew were stood down again, returning to station, washing down the D Class and preparing it for launching again ahead of our next tasking.”

If you are going afloat or walking near the coast always have a means of calling for help if needed, let someone know where you are going, what time you plan to be back and if in danger call 999 and ask for the coastguard or use VHF Radio channel 16.