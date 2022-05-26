RNLI lifeguards return to East Sussex beaches for half-term

The charity's lifeguards will be operating daily safety patrols on some of the busiest beaches from 10am to 6pm.

Almost one million visitors enjoyed the beaches in the area last year with RNLI lifeguards attending 307 incidents and aiding 336 people.

Hugh Richardson, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for East Sussex, said: “The charity's lifeguards in East Sussex spend a great amount of time developing their lifesaving and first aid skills to help visitors enjoy their time on the beach.

RNLI Lifeguard with board. Picture by Kt Bruce

"We have worked closely alongside partners and local communities to ensure the beaches and lifeguard units are ready and equipped for the 2022 season.

“Our teams are there to offer extra peace of mind to beachgoers so they can have a great day out in the sunshine. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling four beaches during the half-term holiday and will be providing beach education and supervision to beach users to prevent any incidents occurring.”

Although the weather is getting warmer, the RNLI said the water temperature is still cold and can seriously affect physical responses.

RNLI lifeguards have all undergone comprehensive training and passed rigorous fitness tests to ensure that they are ready for a busy season ahead.

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “We look forward to a successful and safe summer season and are grateful to the efforts of the RNLI as they return to Camber beach.

“Camber is a beautiful location, and the beach can attract tens of thousands of visitors on a sunny day. The RNLI Lifeguards will work with our own beach patrol teams to give advice and safety messages and keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Rother District Council will continue to work with the RNLI, emergency services, local communities and other partners throughout the season to make sure the public can continue to enjoy Camber safely.”

Kevin Boorman, marketing manager at Hastings Borough Council, added: “We know local residents and visitors alike love our beaches, and many enjoy swimming in the sea.

"It’s great to see the welcome return of the RNLI lifeguards to our beaches for the summer season, they provide an invaluable service for us.”