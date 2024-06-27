Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI lifeguards are returning to beaches in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

With the sunshine returning, beach-goers will see more red and yellow flags on beaches as RNLI lifeguards return ‘to keep people safe on the shore and in the water’.

"From Saturday, May 25, many beaches across the south east coast have seen RNLI lifeguards return for the summer season,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

"Some of our busier beaches have been lifeguarded on weekends since the Easter holidays, but as 75 per cent of all lifeguard incidents occur during the summer months, during this period many RNLI lifeguards will be on daily service from 10am-6pm.”

The RNLI works in partnership with councils and private beach owners each year to keep beachgoers safe.

Figures show that, in 2023, RNLI lifeguards saved 14 lives, as well as dealing with more than 2,000 incidents and assisting nearly 2,500 people in the south east of England alone.

A spokesperson added: “Currently both RNLI Lifeguard units in Littlehampton are already operating seven days a week until Sunday, September 1.

"From Saturday, July 6, RNLI lifeguards in Bognor Regis will also be on duty seven days a week from 10am to 6pm until September 1.”

The beaches with duty RNLI lifeguards are:

– Bognor Regis Beach;

– Littlehampton East Beach (East Lifeguard Unit)

– Littlehampton East Beach (West Lifeguard Unit)

Ed Stevens, regional lifeguard lead for the south east said: ‘Our lifeguards have spent the last few weeks going through their inductions and training hard in preparation for the season ahead. They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best, offering preventative advice and an excellent lifesaving service.”

Joe Russell-Wells, head of environment and climate change at Arun District Council said: “We are looking forward to the RNLI lifeguards returning to our beaches in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis for the peak season to work alongside our own seasonal foreshore staff to keep beachgoers safe this summer.

"Our concerns are always for public safety, and we encourage you to speak to the lifeguards or our team at the start of your day on the beach.”

The RNLI has ‘strongly advised’ people to choose a lifeguarded beach when visiting the seaside this summer.

Beach-goers should speak to lifeguards for advice and information on the local beach environment including tides, sea state and weather conditions.

Ed Stevens added: “It’s important to remember that the water is still cold and we’d ask everyone to be prepared for whatever water activity you have planned by always having a means of calling for help and checking the weather forecast and local hazard signage to understand local risks.”

When visiting the beach this summer remember:

– Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags;

– Keep a close eye on your family, on the beach and in the water, don't allow your family to swim alone.