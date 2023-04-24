​​A mile of coins along the waterfront is the challenge set by Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s fundraising crew as part of the RNLI’s annual Mayday fundraising campaign.

The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on Renee Sherman. Picture: RNLI/Beth Brooks

It is the first time anything like it has been attempted and supporters are asked to help by donating their coins to the cause.

The coins will snake all the way up Littlehampton’s scenic harbour promenade from the lifeboat station to the lighthouse and back – a distance of exactly one mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising chair, said: "Our mile of coins challenge will help protect our local lifesavers to ensure that they are equipped and ready to help those in trouble in local waters. If you have a few coins to spare – even a single penny – and are able to help us help our lifesavers, we’d be so grateful for your support."

The challenge will take place on Monday, May 1, starting at 10.30am, when the fundraising crew will attempt to lay the line of coins. It is a first for Littlehampton and it aims to raise crucial funds to support the charity’s lifesavers.

Littlehampton RNLI is manned entirely by volunteers, who protect the West Sussex coast from Worthing to Bognor Regis. RNLI lifeguards also keep beachgoers safe on Littlehampton East Beach and Bognor Regis beach from May to September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising crew are urging the public to help them in their challenge by donating coins. These can be donated either at Littlehampton RNLI’s shop at the lifeboat station before May 1, or on the day while the challenge is taking place. All the coins used in the challenge will be donated to Littlehampton RNLI.

Cian added: "Across the UK, thousands of people will get into danger by the water this summer – ordinary people, enjoying days out with family or friends. It could happen to you or to someone you love, but you can help make sure RNLI volunteers have the training and kit they need to save every one. The volunteer crew at Littlehampton RNLI are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week."