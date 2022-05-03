RNLI recruiting lifeguards for Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Camber

Successful applicants will undergo training, including the use of lifesaving equipment and first aid.

Georgia Landy, seasonal RNLI lifeguard supervisor in Hastings, said: “Working as a beach lifeguard is a great opportunity to develop many different skills: adaptability, teamwork, fitness, and inclusivity.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such a wide variety of training within the RNLI – not only the physical side but also mental health awareness and how to communicate effectively in high pressure situations.

RNLI Lifeguard with board. pic by Kt Bruce SUS-210527-090744001

“This is invaluable when you’re working on days where there are more than 25,000 people on the beach. Everyone is looking forward to the season and ensuring that the public feel safe on the beach.”

Hugh Richardson, RNLI Llead lifeguard supervisor for East Sussex, said: “We are very excited to be patrolling the beaches of Rother and Hastings for 2022 season. We will be training our lifeguards in preparation for this season, and our inductions include basic lifesaving skills, such as rescue board and tube training.

“Lifeguards undergo a three-day casualty care course, this prepares them when dealing with minor and major first aids for the season ahead.

“Finally, we will be training several lifeguards on RWCs, ATVs and 4WD to ensure we can keep members of the public safe at all times.”

RNLI lifeguards Bexhill-on-Sea beach July 2020 SUS-210226-183736001

The RNLI is looking for people who hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ), ILS Beach/Surf Lifeguard award or equivalent. If you do not hold one, there will be courses running in Hastings and other neighbouring areas through this link.

RNLI Lifeguards will be operating at Camber Sands, Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill. Peak season commences on July 9, where all beaches will operate 7 days a week from 10am to 6pm until late September.

More than 20 million people visited the 177 RNLI-patrolled beaches last year, which was the highest number recorded since the charity introduced its lifeguard patrols in 2001.

Picture: KT Bruce SUS-210113-172124001