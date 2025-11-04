RNLI tackle 'Force 6' winds during rescue near Eastbourne Pier

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:10 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
RNLI volunteers tackled ‘Force 6’ winds during a rescue of a person in water east of Eastbourne Pier.

RNLI Eastbourne’s lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was launched on Monday, November 3 during the Force 6 winds, which are categorised as winds which range from 25 to 31 mph.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Police and local Coastguards located the casualty in the water a short distance from the beach, but due to the lack of water and the rolling surf, the lifeboat was unable to get close enough to assist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Coastguard Rescue Officers commenced a successful water rescue and passed the casualty into the care of the ambulance service for further treatment.

“The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.

"In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Related topics:RNLIPolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice