RNLI tackle 'Force 6' winds during rescue near Eastbourne Pier
RNLI Eastbourne’s lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was launched on Monday, November 3 during the Force 6 winds, which are categorised as winds which range from 25 to 31 mph.
A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Police and local Coastguards located the casualty in the water a short distance from the beach, but due to the lack of water and the rolling surf, the lifeboat was unable to get close enough to assist.
“Coastguard Rescue Officers commenced a successful water rescue and passed the casualty into the care of the ambulance service for further treatment.
“The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.
"In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”