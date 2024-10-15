RNLI volunteers rescue boat with engine failure and taking on water off Eastbourne coast
At 11.04 on Monday, October 14, the RNLI’s Trent Class All-Weather Lifeboat was launched to the boat in peril approximately ten nautical miles east of Sovereign Harbour.
A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The lifeboat crew arrived on scene in poor weather conditions and carried out a welfare check of the two people on board and monitored the ingress of water, which was minimal.
“With no other vessels in the area, the coxswain carried out a risk assessment and the casualty vessel was taken under tow into the safety of Sovereign Harbour, where an emergency boat lift was carried out by the marina staff.”
The call was the RNLI’s 13th in 14 days with volunteers in Eastbourne being sent out in searches alongside the coastguard on Sunday, October 13 and Friday, October 11 in a search for a missing person.
