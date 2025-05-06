Road closed and heavy traffic reported after crash near Uckfield

traffic in Sussex.

A road has been closed and heavy traffic reported near Uckfield this afternoon (May 06) after a road traffic collision earlier today.

Reports live on the AA route planner suggest the incident took place at 2.01pm today, with an impact on the A22 Lewes Road.

"Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A22 Lewes Road both ways between Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross) and B2110 Hartfield Road,” the full report reads.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.