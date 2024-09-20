Road closed following reports of man on the roof of a property in Bognor Regis
Part of Arun Road, in Bognor Regis, is closed this afternoon (September 20) while officers respond to reports of a man on the roof of a property in the area.
“The safety of the man, our officers and the wider public is our priority, and we’re urging everyone to avoid the area in the meantime,” a police spokesperson said.
The incident is ongoing.
