Road closed following reports of man on the roof of a property in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
Part of Arun Road, in Bognor Regis, is closed this afternoon (September 20) while officers respond to reports of a man on the roof of a property in the area.

“The safety of the man, our officers and the wider public is our priority, and we’re urging everyone to avoid the area in the meantime,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident is ongoing.

