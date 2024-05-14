Road closed in Climping after traffic collision - motorists urged to find alternative route
The fire service was called to a collision on the A259 at Grevatts Lane, in Climping, earlier today (May 05).
The road has been closed while the area is secured and motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.
Reports on AA Route Planner suggest the collision involved two vehicles and the road has been closed in both directions.
