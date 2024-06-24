Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and an air ambulance on the scene to attend an incident which, early reports suggest, involved a car and a motorcycle and resulted in the temporary closure of the road, which has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 18:22 on 23/06/2024 to reports of a road traffic collision involving one motorbike and one car. Pevensey crews arrived on scene at 18:23. The crew assisted the ambulance in care for one casualty.”

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex added: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Pevensey on 23 June. Our crew arrived on scene at 18:21 where they worked with SECAmb, Sussex Police, and Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”

1 . Incident in Pevensey An air ambulance was also spotted at the scene.Photo: contrib

2 . Incident in Pevensey The road was closed but has since reopened.Photo: contrib