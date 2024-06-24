Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and an air ambulance on the scene to attend an incident which, early reports suggest, involved a car and a motorcycle and resulted in the temporary closure of the road, which has since re-opened.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 18:22 on 23/06/2024 to reports of a road traffic collision involving one motorbike and one car. Pevensey crews arrived on scene at 18:23. The crew assisted the ambulance in care for one casualty.”
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex added: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Pevensey on 23 June. Our crew arrived on scene at 18:21 where they worked with SECAmb, Sussex Police, and Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.