Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A road in South Harting is closed today (August 08) due to an unstable building, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the council said the building was rendered unstable by a HGV strike and that, in order to ensure the safety of residents and motorists, the B2146 has been partially closed. Signed diversions are in place and motorists are advised to follow them.