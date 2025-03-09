Road closure in Worthing due to emergency repairs

South Farm Road, in Worthing, has been closed both ways while emergency repair works take place.

It has been closed from the roundabout – at Bulkington Avenue / Northcourt Road – for a short way north.

According to a traffic notice on One Network, the road was first closed on at 11pm on Thursday (March 6) and is expected to reopen by 11.59pm on Wednesday (March 12).

A photo of the road shows a diversion is in place for motorists.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are due to fix a leak on South Farm Road, Worthing, but are waiting on Southern Gas Networks to repair one of their pipes before we can gain access. The road is expected to be shut for the next few days, with a diversion in place along Ardsheal Road into Broadwater Road to Northcourt Road. We are keeping customers updated and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council added: “We received an application from Southern Water to carry out utility repair and maintenance works on Southdown Road in Worthing from Thursday 6 March to Wednesday 12 March. The works have been extended to Wednesday 19 March to deal with a gas leak before the highway can be reinstated. To ease disruption, we have postponed all other roadworks scheduled to start in the area until the road is fully reopened.”

1 . Road closed for repairs A photo of South Farm Road in Worthing shows a diversion is in place for motorists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell