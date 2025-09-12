Road closures in place after gas supply leaks discovered in Aldingbourne

Image: Aldingbourne Parish Council.

Road closures are in place in Aldingbourne today (September 12) after Portsmouth Water contractors discovered several gas supply leaks.

The closures were implemented yesterday between Coll House and Orchard Gardens, and contractors believe the work will be complete by the weekend.

contractors are not currently using traffic lights to enable two way traffic, although the Parish Council has said this may become necessary if the repair is more significant then expected.