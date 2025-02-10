Road closures in place in Bognor Regis and Selsey as resurfacing begins

Roads in Bognor Regis and Selsey are set to close for resurfacing work later this week, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Paddock Lane in Selsey is expected to close from Thursday to Friday (February 13-14) from the junction with school lane to the junction with Warners Lane, the county council has confirmed.

Meanwhile Belmont Street, in Bognor Regis is due to close from February 14 to 17 at the junction with Albert Road to the junction with Clarence Road.

An alternative route for traffic will be in place at both sites while resurfacing takes place.