Road in Easebourne to close for a full month as of next week

Hollist Lane, in Easebourne, will be partially closed from Monday, April 14 four over four weeks while gas works take place, Sussex World can report.

The essential works, undertaken by Scotia Gas Networks ltd (SGN) contractors Dunkerton Utilities Limited, involve replacing the old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipes to ensure the continued supply of gas to the community at large.

It’s expected the works will be completed by Friday, May 16.

"Our engineers will be replacing the gas main along Hollist Road from its junction with A286 down to the junction with Weaver Close. Due to the location of the gas main in the road for everyone’s safety a road closure will be required,” a spokesperson for SGN said.

The closure will start at the junction of Weaver Close, moving along the road in sections heading to the A286 – the closure will move as work progresses along the road.

According to SGN, the closure will mean:

- No through vehicle traffic past the point of closure in either direction. A signed diversion route will be in place.

- Vehicle access to properties located within the closure will be maintained. Engineers will keep those properties affected informed about their access arrangements, which will change as the works progress.

- Parking suspensions within the work area will be required. SGN says that, due to the width of road space, they are unable to safely accommodate parked cars within the work area.

- Bin collection days will remain unchanged unless residents hear otherwise from their service providers.

"We understand how disruptive road closures are for the community, our engineers will be working extended hours and weekends to ensure they get these works completed as quickly and as safely as possible,” an SGN spokesperson said.

“For the most up to date information regarding these works please visit https://sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works. If you have a question, please contact our customer service team on [email protected] or alternatively call on 0800 912 1700, the customer team will ensure your enquiry is responded to by a member of the project team. We’re sorry for the inconvenience our work will cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”