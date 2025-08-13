Road near Chichester to close while essential bridge maintenance takes place

By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
Sussex traffic newsplaceholder image
Sussex traffic news
The B2178, near Chichester, has closed at St Paul’s Bridge while vital maintenance works take place, according to West Sussex County Council.

The works, which are intended to strengthen the bridge, are scheduled for completion in the next six weeks. Queries about the works to take place should be directed to Landbuild, telephone number 01798 872 555.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:West Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice