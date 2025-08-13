Road near Chichester to close while essential bridge maintenance takes place

Sussex traffic news

The B2178, near Chichester, has closed at St Paul’s Bridge while vital maintenance works take place, according to West Sussex County Council.

The works, which are intended to strengthen the bridge, are scheduled for completion in the next six weeks. Queries about the works to take place should be directed to Landbuild, telephone number 01798 872 555.

