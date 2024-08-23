Road traffic accidents lead to delays across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road traffic accidents have caused delays up and down Sussex this evening (August 23), here’s what you need to know.

Reports of a partially blocked road and delays have come out of Newhaven this evening, where a crash took place on Lewes Road.

Two cars were involved in another crash on the B2133 at Plaistow Road earlier today, leading to delays in both directions near Loxwood.

Just outside Chichester, on the on A27 Eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), a lorry and a car were involved in another collision, leading to further delays.