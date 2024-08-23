Road traffic accidents lead to delays across Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road traffic accidents have caused delays up and down Sussex this evening (August 23), here’s what you need to know.
Reports of a partially blocked road and delays have come out of Newhaven this evening, where a crash took place on Lewes Road.
Two cars were involved in another crash on the B2133 at Plaistow Road earlier today, leading to delays in both directions near Loxwood.
Just outside Chichester, on the on A27 Eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), a lorry and a car were involved in another collision, leading to further delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.